Fund managers with $9tn in assets make net zero carbon pledge

The net zero pledge comes shortly before the five-year anniversary of the Paris agreement

Thirty of the world’s biggest investors, managing assets worth over $9trn, have set a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions across their investment portfolios by 2050 as part of the fight to contain the climate crisis.

Fidelity International, Legal & General Investment Management, Schroders, UBS Asset Management, M&G, Wellington Management and DWS are among the signatories to a pledge that they will aim for all companies in their portfolios to be decarbonised by 2050 or earlier.

"The transition to net zero will be the biggest transformation in economic history and we want to send a clear signal that there is simply no more time to waste," said David Blood, who co-founded Generation Investment Management with former US vice-president Al Gore.

"The opportunities to allocate capital to this transition over the coming years cannot be underestimated. Without the asset management industry on board, the goals set out in the Paris Agreement will be difficult to meet."

Other investors to sign up to the net zero pledge include AXA Investment Managers, BMO Global Asset Management, Nordea Asset Management, Robeco and Handelsbanken. So far 30 investors have signed up, with more expected to commit over the coming months.

The group has pledged to prioritise "the achievement of real economy emissions reductions within the sectors and companies in which the asset managers invest". This means asset managers would be forced to drop companies that are not prepared for a lower carbon economy.

As part of the initiative, the investors will set an interim target for the proportion of assets to be managed in line with achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, and to review this at least every five years. The goal is to have all of their assets under management eventually included.

Anne Richards, chief executive of Fidelity International, said: "Climate change poses one of, if not the most, significant risks to the long-term proﬁtability and sustainability of companies, including our own."

Asoka Woehrmann, CEO of DWS, added: "These times call for leaders. The asset management industry plays a fundamental role in leading the way towards a net zero carbon economy and society. While DWS was an early mover in responsible investments, now is the time to take another bold step. We are committed to transparency and targets to progress the era of sustainability."

Wellington Management plans to share initial targets for the proportion of assets that will be aligned with the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAM) by November 2021.

Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO of LGIM said: "Our responsible investment strategies are already channelling capital towards low carbon solutions, we are accelerating our efforts to help our clients set and meet decarbonisation goals for their portfolios and investing in many of the world's largest companies we continue to hold them to account. Delivering on this ambition requires substantial change across the global economy and LGIM will be at the heart of these efforts."

The net zero pledge comes ahead of this weekend's five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, which committed most of the world to limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Managing director of Sarasin and Partners Guy Matthews described the pledge as an "important milestone", which "deserves the support of all asset managers".

"As stewards of savers' assets, asset managers play a critical role in ensuring the Paris Climate Agreement actually gets delivered," Matthews added. "We do this not just by channelling capital towards sustainable activities; but - critically - we can press investee companies to align their businesses with the Paris Climate Agreement.

"The more asset managers who sign this commitment, the better our chances of protecting all of our futures."