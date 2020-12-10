UK economy 'inevitably' slows in October and may take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels

UK economic growth experienced an “inevitable” weakening in October, slowing from 1.1% in September to just 0.4% as the coronavirus dealt another blow to the hospitality sector.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the accommodation and food service sector acted "as a large drag on growth in October as tightening coronavirus measures had an adverse impact on trade and a subsequent lack of demand".

Growth in this sector fell by 14.4%, making a negative contribution of 0.37 percentage points to overall GDP growth. However, all other sectors experienced positive growth.

On the positive side, despite the slowing growth, October marks the sixth consecutive month of positive GDP growth since the record fall of 19.5% in April.

Jon Hudson, manager of the UK Growth fund at Premier Miton Investors, said: "The UK's economic growth inevitably weakened as restrictions in October increased to prevent the spread of the virus.

"With the vaccine programme now being rolled out, and provided a trade deal with the EU can be agreed, we can start to look forward to GDP recovery in 2021 with greater confidence."

Richard Pearson, director at investment platform EQi, agreed that the slowdown in growth was "inevitable", adding that despite lockdown measures being relaxed "much of the UK remains in limbo with many businesses in the hospitality and arts sector unable to take part in what should be their busiest season".



"The announcement of the new vaccines provided some relief to the markets last month and hope for the future, but we have a long way to go until the economy begins to show the same relief," he said.

"Coupled with the ongoing uncertainty around a post-Brexit trade agreement, it's likely the UK economy won't recover to its pre-pandemic state for years."

Alastair George, chief investment strategist at Edison Group, expect the final quarter's data to "bear the full impact of the second lockdown".

"We believe markets are right to look through much of this data for recovery in 2021, but it is a reminder that investors should not get ahead of themselves, especially as a Brexit deal remains elusive at this time," he added.