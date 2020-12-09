GAM hires new global head of sustainable and impact investment

GAM Investments has appointed Stephanie Maier as global head of sustainable and impact investment.

Maier joins GAM from HSBC Global Asset Management, where she was director for responsible investment. She will join the firm on 4 January.

In this newly created global role, Maier will be responsible for leading GAM's sustainable investment and ESG strategy and strengthening the firm's ESG proposition for clients.

GAM names head of discretionary investment

Maier will report directly to group chief executive officer Peter Sanderson and will be a member of the senior leadership team.

Sanderson said: "We are excited to welcome Stephanie to GAM. She brings a wealth of experience in the ESG space and is one of the industry's brightest minds in this field.

"Covid-19 has served to further reinforce the importance of ESG considerations both to GAM and to our clients and Stephanie's appointment represents our continued commitment to providing the investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking required to meet our clients' needs."

Maier brings 18 years' experience in responsible investment and ESG strategy, having spent seven years at Aviva Investors, latterly as head of responsible investment strategy and research.

She was formerly head of research for EIRIS, an ESG research and consultancy firm, prior to her role as director for responsible investment at HSBC GAM.

GAM hires D'Alesio as head of alts research

Maier said: "GAM has a compelling range of actively managed funds spanning asset classes. We are now at an inflection point for sustainable investing and I am looking forward to joining the firm, working with some of the industry's best investment talent, to harness GAM's capabilities to deliver differentiated and impactful ESG solutions for clients."

She holds a BA in biological sciences from Oxford University and an MSc in environmental technology from Imperial College London.