Schroders launches Shariah-compliant global equity fund

Schroders has launched a Shariah-compliant global equity fund, which seeks to offer investors a diversified investment strategy.

The Islamic Global Equity fund seeks to outperform its Dow Jones Islamic Market World benchmark over a three to five-year period and will be managed by the Schroders systematic investments (SSI) unit, which utilises factor-based investing.

It will provide access to a universe of more than 2,600 stocks, according to Doug Abbott, head of UK intermediary at Schroders, who added the fund includes "dividend income purification", a function which means any non-Shariah complaint income is donated to charity.

The fund will be available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.55%.

Abbott said: "We worked closely with an external Shariah advisor to develop this fund and it has also been certified by an independent external Shariah supervisory board.

"We recognise that Shariah-compliant investors have been underserved by the market and we are delighted to leverage our long-standing investment expertise to address this gap.

"The launch of this fund is a great example of our ability to build solutions in response to demand from our clients and to increase the range of innovative investment products we offer to investors in the UK."

Ashley Lester, head of Schroders systematic investments and lead manager of the fund, added: "Multi-factor investing relies on scientific expertise, and therefore our mission for investors is to deliver an approach to factors that is scientific, forward-thinking and evolving as our knowledge progresses.

"I am confident that the SSI team's extensive expertise in creating differentiated and diversified factor portfolios will help us unlock additional sources of return for investors looking for a Shariah-compliant fund solution."