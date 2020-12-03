Global funds see strong demand in October as UK equity outflows continue

This October saw net retail sales of £2.5bn, compared to £22m of outflows seen 12 months earlier

Global equity funds were the bestsellers during October with retail inflows of £755m, while UK equities continued to suffer outflows, with £782m leaving the asset class during the month, according to the latest Investment Association figures.

There is evidence that investors were looking to diversify their portfolios during these uncertain times, with the IA Global sector being the most popular overall, taking in £869m, while Global Bonds followed suit with £793m of inflows.

UK Equity Income, on the other hand, was the worst-selling sector with net redemptions of £644m amid rising concerns over a no-deal Brexit and a lacklustre outlook for dividends as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Overall, October saw net retail sales of £2.5bn, a vast improvement compared to the £22m of outflows seen in October 2019. However, institutional clients remain bearish, with £8.4bn of net outflows during the month.

Mixed asset funds also enjoyed strong support, becoming the best-selling asset class for the first time since February with net inflows of £1.2bn.

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares was also the third most popular IA sector, with net inflows of £569m during October.

Overall, equities saw positive flows of £456m, though the only other regions apart from global to experience net inflows were Asia and North America, taking in £202m and £127m respectively.

However, bonds proved to be the more popular place to park retail money, with the asset class overall attracting £698m and taking second position in the asset class sales ranking.

Apart from Global Bonds, the UK Gilts sector were particularly popular, with net inflows of £366m putting it in fourth place in terms of sector flows.

Meanwhile, demand for responsible investments continues unabated, with these funds attracting another £1.1bn, taking total assets in these vehicles to £38.4bn.

Tracker funds also remained in vogue, with £1.7bn of net inflows taking total passives AUM to £229bn and their overall share of industry FUM to 17.6%.

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the IA, said: "As a second wave of Covid-19 infections became more apparent in October, savers looked to diversify their portfolios by backing global stocks and bonds in an effort to weather the storm. Investors also opted for the relative safety of UK gilts.

"Despite growing Covid-19 uncertainty in October, it is encouraging that savers continued to put their money in funds as net retail sales reached a strong £2.5bn, buoyed in large parts by consistently strong sales into responsible investment funds."