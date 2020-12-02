493 LSE-listed companies have cancelled, cut or suspended dividends in 2020

Only an additional 48 firms have been affected since 24 July

Nearly 500 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have either cancelled, cut or suspended their dividend payments between 1 January and 23 November 2020, according to analysis from GraniteShares.

Companies spanning the FTSE 100, 250, Small Cap, Fledgling and AIM stockmarkets have all been affected, with 493 firms altering their dividends in the year to 23 November.

However, only an additional 48 firms have cancelled, cut or suspended dividends since 24 July, with the vast majority making changes between 1 January and 24 July.

More than half of FTSE 100 firms were affected over 2020 (51%), although only a single company's dividend was changed post-July, while 115 FTSE 250 companies have seen dividend disruption across the year.

AIM-listed stocks were the most heavily affected by number, with 149 securities, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 takes the crown by proportion.

With a "long wait" until dividends return to pre-Covid levels, according to founder and CEO of GraniteShares Will Rhind, investors are increasing their usage of shorting and leveraged instruments, and the firm saw an increase of 123% in the average daily volumes in these products in October compared with September.

He added: "Dividends and dividend growth play a very important role helping investors achieve sustainable income and long-term returns, and they are more important than ever now that interest rates are so low.

"The expected slowdown in GDP in the UK and in many other countries in the fourth quarter means that companies may be under additional pressure to preserve cash, which could put further pressure on dividends."