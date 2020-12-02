Kingswood hires from Schroders PW for UK CEO role

Kingswood has appointed David Lawrence as UK CEO for its wealth management business as the firm eyes “a healthy pipeline of acquisition opportunities”.

Lawrence will lead Kingswood's UK growth strategy and report to group CEO Gary Wilder. He will also become a director of Kingswood's UK subsidiaries pending regulatory approval.

Lawrence joins from Schroders Personal Wealth, where he had been chief commercial officer since its launch in March 2019. He had overseen the development of Schroders PW's client proposition, client experience and business development.

Before accepting that role, Lawrence had been at Lloyds Banking Group for 30 years in various leadership roles. Before joining Schroders PW, he had been chief operating officer for Lloyds' private banking and wealth management business. He had led the firm's mass affluent proposition and strategy.

Wilder said Kingswood had wanted "an experienced industry leader in place to accelerate our growth plans". Those plans include building on its "best in class DFM proposition and to drive synergies and efficiencies from our integration efforts".

Lawrence noted Kingswood's ambition to build a leading UK wealth management business, adding there was "a healthy pipeline of acquisition opportunities". "My early focus will be on converting these, integrating them and delivering accelerated organic growth through our regional hubs," he said.

"A complementary focus on creating enhanced client experiences through an optimal blending of technology and adviser interaction and the development of progressive, relevant and great value client propositions, will further fuel growth as well as bringing operational efficiencies."

Elsewhere, Patrick Goulding will leave the Kingswood board at the start of next year to become full time chief financial officer. Goulding, who has been on the board for two years, will support Lawrence's transition into the CEO role, Kingswood said. He will remain a director for the firm's UK subsidiaries.