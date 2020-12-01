AllianceBernstein hires McKinsey senior partner to head global client group

Erzan will report to president and CEO Seth Bernstein and be responsible for all client services, sales and marketing

AllianceBernstein (AB) has hired Onur Erzan as head of global client group, replacing Robert Keith, who will assume an advisory role in January and retire on 30 June.

Once he joins on 4 January, Erzan will report to president and CEO Seth Bernstein and be responsible for all client services, sales and marketing, as well as product strategy, management and development worldwide.

At McKinsey, Erzan is a senior partner and co-leads the firm's wealth management and asset management practise. He also co-heads the firm's banking and securities solutions business globally.

In the interim, AB said Keith would ensure a smooth transition of leadership within the client group, limiting disruption to clients.

Bernstein said: "We are confident that Onur will bring a valued perspective on strategy and growth, and his broad viewpoint will help AB plan for change in our industry.

"We would like to recognize Bob for his leadership, dedication and innumerable contributions to the firm these last 24 years and for the tremendous success of AB's retail and institutional businesses. We wish him all the best in the years to come."

Erzan has spent almost 20 years at McKinsey, where he has overseen a large portfolio of clients including asset managers, wealth managers, banks, private equity firms, hedge funds and insurance companies.