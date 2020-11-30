Morningstar IM launches range of multi-asset funds

Morningstar Investment Management (MIM) has launched a range of three multi-asset funds that will blend active and passive strategies to offer advisers low-cost solutions.

The CG Morningstar Multi Asset 40, CG Morningstar Multi Asset 60 and CG Morningstar Multi Asset 80 funds will target equity exposures of between 30% and 50%, 50% and 70%, and 70% and 90% respectively.

MIM estimated the ongoing charges figure on the funds' retail share class to be around 60 basis points, with the range being mapped to Synaptic, Dynamic Planner, Defaqto and Finametrica risk profiles.

Head of multi-asset portfolio management, EMEA Mike Coop told Investment Week the funds would benefit from access to Morningstar's equity, credit and private asset research teams, as well as its ESG capabilities, through Sustainalytics.

"[Morningstar] now has this incredible global footprint, which allows us tremendous access to understanding what is going on and being able to drill very deep into the markets to be able to identify opportunities," Coop explained.

"The environment we are in is really tough for investors [and they] need a lot of help. There are some big changes which are really hard to understand and respond to, whether that is the coronavirus, the shift in terms of US/China geo-politics, or what the rise of ESG means.

"All those things are increasingly tough for you to put in perspective unless you have a really big global perspective."

The multi-asset head said the new offerings being set up as funds would allow them to gain exposure to a wider range of markets and instruments than its current range of Managed Portfolios.

The new funds will also enable MIM to control costs to a greater extent, with an expectation of the funds to be more heavily weighted towards passives initially, with that exposure likely to fluctuate over time.

He added the firm's capabilities to look across the 100-plus bond markets and 50-plus equity markets had helped MIM to profit from specific opportunities seen over the last few years, as well as more recently during the Covid-19 market turmoil.

The portfolios, for instance, took positions in Russian equities when the oil price had fallen and the country had seen sanctions put on it, and added exposure to healthcare when the sector sold off a couple of years ago on regulatory concerns. "We made a lot of money out of those," Coop said.

The portfolios' positions in Korean equities initiated earlier in 2020 have done similar. "It is our ability to really go beyond a couple of the big markets and make the most of that opportunity set that is what you need to be able to prosper in a world where markets are so expensive, particularly the US. If you don't do that, you are locking in pretty low returns."

Current contrarian opportunities MIM's portfolio are positive on include oil, which was added in April when the price of the commodity was hovering below $20 and the area was "very unloved".

The MSCI World Energy index fell 50% in the first two and a half months of 2020, bounced back by two-thirds before retracing March lows in late October.

"Up until about four weeks ago, [the energy companies] certainly were on their knees," Coop said. Since, they have risen by 36%.

"We do expect there to be a shift away from fossil fuels and we take that into account when we assess the fair value of these companies," he continued.

"But even when we heavily penalise them for this, they on our analysis remain much more attractively valued than most other parts of the market."

Elsewhere, MIM ran "very low-risk bond portfolios" coming into 2020, which Coop said helped in the sell-off, particularly relative to competitors, who "were reaching for yield to boost returns, but what that meant was their bond portfolios didn't provide the same degree of diversification as a consequence".

That performance allowed the managers to "add a lot to investment grade and high-yield bonds" after markets had sold off.

"Clearly, we took more risk to do that because we felt we were going to be rewarded. It has been pretty additive to portfolios," Coop reasoned.