Dividend cuts at Brewin Dolphin as growth slows in final quarter

Brewin Dolphin has cut its final dividend for 2020 to 9.9p per share, down from 2019’s 12p, as it seeks to "remain prudent" of ongoing headwinds, according to its full year results.

The reduced final dividend number brings the total for 2020 to 14.3p per share, down 12% on last year's total figure of 16.4p per share, representing a payout ratio of 70% of adjusted diluted earnings per share.

This comes in a year of heavy spending for the firm, which saw cash outflows of £48.7m in 2020, compared to inflows of £43m in 2019, reducing total net cash balances to £180m.

Its acquisition of Investec's Irish wealth management business Investec Capital & Investments (Ireland) comprised the majority of spending, although the firm's expenditure on software more than doubled over the course of the year, totalling £26.5m.

Despite this, the annual report announced the implementation of its new custody and settlement system Avaloq has been delayed to Autumn 2021, which Robin Beer, recently appointed chief executive of Brewin Dolphin, stated was the firm's focus for 2021.

Brewin Dolphin recorded 6% increase in its assets under management for the year, up to £47.6bn, and more than 15% growth since March lows, bolstered by acquired funds while net inflows of £1.1bn were cancelled out by negative market movements.

While the firm saw a growth rate of 2.4% over the past 12 months, it was a figure distinctly lower than the 3.9% growth reported at the end of Q3, suggesting a final quarter slowdown.

Total income of £361m represented an increase of 6.6% from 2019's £339m, largely boosted by £20m from its acquisitions and supported by second half income, which saw higher commission and fees thanks to higher market levels.

Profits before tax and adjusted items also saw an increase year-on-year, up 4.3% to £78m from the previous year's £75m.

Analysts at Peel Hunt estimated Brewin Dolphin is trading on an EV/EBIT of c.9x, with a yield of over 5%, which it described as an "attractive valuation".

Nik Lysiuk, financial equity research analyst at finnCap, however, explained that while there was "a strong brand" and a management team with "an eye on the future", the firm is not one to own at the moment, if an investor's goal is to "capture growth in the savings and investment sector".