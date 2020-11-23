First sterling green bond issued by a UK REIT

Tritax Big Box Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is set to issue the first sterling green bond by a UK REIT on 27 November.

The company has priced £250m of unsecured green bonds, which will mature on 27 November 2033, under its £1.5bn Euro Medium Term Note Programme, following a series of fixed income investor meetings which "generated substantial institutional demand".

With an interest rate of 1.5%, the green bond has been rated Baa1 by Moody's and will be listed on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

Proceeds from these 2033 Notes are intended to be used to finance or refinance new and existing green projects that satisfy the criteria of the FTSE 250-listed firm's Green Finance Framework announced last week (17 November).

Barclays Bank and BNP Paribas were mandated as joint global coordinators and structuring advisors on the bond, and Wells Fargo Securities was brought in as active bookrunner while Lazard offered financing transaction advice.

Frankie Whitehead, finance director for Tritax Big Box REIT, said: "Earlier this year we launched our bold and ambitious vision and strategy for sustainability with a view to demonstrating leadership in sustainable logistics. As part of this leadership, we are launching the first sterling green bond by a UK REIT, the proceeds of which will support the development of the next generation of 'green' logistics buildings.

"Across our portfolio, we see significant opportunities to reduce environmental impact, benefitting all of our stakeholders. In addition to supporting these objectives, the green bond represents attractively priced, long-dated financing, further strengthening our balance sheet."

Helen Drury, sustainability lead for Tritax Big Box REIT, added: "We are making significant progress in enhancing the sustainability of our portfolio for the benefit of all our stakeholders. With the UK's largest logistics focused land bank, we have the opportunity to make a significant and positive contribution to improving the environmental impact of the logistics real estate and construction sectors, a key part of the UK economy."