Impact Investing Institute CEO Gordon: We are only at the beginning of the devastating impact of the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life across the globe but the "devastating impact" it has wreaked on the UK and global economies is just beginning, according to Impact Investing Institute CEO Sarah Gordon, who argued that "all government policy and all public and private sector investment must be directed at a green and just recovery".

Gordon outlined two reasons for this: "One, because otherwise we are not going to get to net zero in time, and two, the imperative of social renewal in the wake of the pandemic."

Last week (17 November), Boris Johnson announced his Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which Gordon described as "incredibly positive" because it addressed both of these issues and marked a change in tone from a Prime Minister "who has not traditionally framed his discussions around the economy or the recovery in terms of the environmental and social justice agenda".

"He is presenting a framework of thinking about the recovery which really does acknowledge the importance of that recovery being as green as possible," Gordon reasoned.

She also welcomed the link between environmental spending and job creation, which she described as "incredibly important" due to the "cataclysmic unemployment crisis" both nationally and internationally.

"Any transition that addresses the climate emergency must take into account people, jobs, job creation and making ourselves future fit."

However, the CEO explained that preventing the climate emergency and creating positive social change is not solely the responsibility of the government, which is "facing desperate fiscal constraints", but also lies with investors and individuals.

"The austerity we saw after 2012 was incredibly damaging to the economy, to communities, to health and social care, and we need to make sure that some of the money in both pension pots and the broader institutional investment community is diverted to those ends, [in which] you can also generate a financial return.

"There is £3trn in the UK pension pot. If just a proportion of that was directed towards impact investment, you are talking game-changing amounts."

Green gilts

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the UK's first sovereign green bond on 9 November, which was a proposal the Impact Investing Institute, along with asset owners and investors representing more than £10trn, took to the government earlier this year.

The resulting announcement of the first of many green gilts was "incredibly positive", according to Gordon, who explained it provides a signal to other governments, corporates and local authorities that "the UK Government is committed to a net zero carbon future".

She added that a UK green gilt would direct borrowing "towards environmental projects, associated social projects and substantive development" and help "mobilise private sector capital, at scale, for public good".