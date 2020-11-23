Dividends hit again in Q3 as one-third of companies cut payouts

Total global dividends fell by more than 14% in the third quarter of 2020 as a third of companies cancelled their payouts, according to Janus Henderson Investors' latest Global Dividend Index report.

Dividends paid between July and September totalled $329.8bn, the asset manager's report stated, down by $55bn on the same period in 2019.

In total, $224bn has been cut from dividend payments globally in the first nine months of 2020 when compared to 2019.

However, this was an improvement on the 18.3% decline in payouts recorded in the second quarter, which Janus Henderson put down to "seasonal patterns" in payments that favoured "parts of the world where dividends have been more resilient".

The Big Question: What now for the UK as lockdown 2.0 begins?

The UK was one of the worst-hit markets, with its Q3 total of $18.7bn marking a collapse of 47% relative to the third quarter of last year and the lowest Q3 total in a decade.

Janus Henderson said the UK suffered from the dominance of oil, banking and mining companies among its biggest dividend payers. Banks have been temporarily banned from paying out to shareholders, while oil majors have cut dividends dramatically and Glencore cancelled its payout altogether.

Eight in ten US companies maintained or raised their dividends in the third quarter, with the total of $117.7bn marking a 5.4% fall on Q3 2019. In Europe, total dividends fell by 26.8% - but this was an improvement on the second quarter's year-on-year drop of 36.9%.

On a sector basis, consumer discretionary companies performed the worst, with payments down 43%. Defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food producers and food retailers were most resilient, all recording higher total payments year-on-year.

Despite the declines, Janus Henderson highlighted several positive developments for income investors. Some companies have already moved to restore dividends cut earlier this year at the height of the pandemic in developed markets, including Ferguson in the UK and Danone, L'Oreal, Vonovia and RWE in Europe.

Elsewhere, China, Hong Kong and Canada recorded growth in total dividends for Q3 compared to 2019. China's third-quarter total was 3.3% higher year-on-year, with three quarters of companies either maintaining payouts or raising them.

The asset manager also revised upward its estimate for total dividends for the year. It said it expected the annual total to be at worst 20.2% lower than in 2019 - compared to its previous forecast of a 25% fall. Its "best case" forecast was for a 17.5% decline, up from -19%.

Link forecasts 34% hit to 2020 AIM dividend payouts after Q2 cancellations

Jane Shoemake, investment director for global equity income at Janus Henderson, said Asian, US, Japanese and emerging markets payouts had proven resilient despite the challenges of 2020.

"This resilience is partly because companies seek to cushion investors from the disruption to their operations, but it is also because payout ratios have been comfortable in many parts of the world," she said.

"The UK, Australia and parts of Europe have proved to be more vulnerable in part because payout ratios there were already too high, and a reset was overdue for some key companies. They now have a firmer basis for future growth."

Looking ahead to 2021, Shoemake said the first quarter of the year would likely still be affected by dividend cuts. Uncertainty also remained over when regulators would allow the banking sector in the UK, Europe and Australia to resume paying dividends.

She added: "And of course, so much depends on the pandemic and the severity and duration of any further lockdowns. As a rough guide, we estimate a worst case for dividends to be flat next year on an underlying basis, but we believe they could rebound by 12% in our best-case scenario."