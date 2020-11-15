Join us today at 1pm: Last chance to register for Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity within the sector as we highlight some of the most forward-thinking initiatives in this area. Investment Week is championing improving diversity within the investment sector and we believe these awards have a valuable part to play in drawing attention to this issue and demonstrating real change is starting to happen. We hope you will take this opportunity to either nominate yourself or a valued colleague for these awards and we look forward to revealing our finalists and winners later in the year.

Date: 08 Dec 2020

The Brewery, London