Brewin Dolphin names new chair to replace Simon Miller

Strauss has previously been the group director for insurance at Lloyds Banking Group

Brewin Dolphin has appointed Toby Strauss, who is currently a non-executive director of Legal and General and chairman of Pacific Life Re, as its new chair.

Strauss, whose appointment is subject to regulatory approval, will join the board as chair and non-executive director following the conclusion of Brewin Dolphin's AGM on 5 February 2021.

He is set to replace outgoing chair and non-executive director Simon Miller who will step down at the same time Strauss joins, having joined the board in 2005 and become chairman in 2013.

Brewin Dolphin bolsters sustainability team with double appointment

In a statement, Brewin Dolphin said that under his chairmanship the group had "developed significantly" in terms of its client proposition, its geographic reach and its resilience as a business.

Ian Dewar, senior independent director, said: "I am delighted to welcome Toby to Brewin Dolphin and look forward to working with him. He brings a wealth of commercial and financial services and experience, which will add to the board's broader expertise."

Strauss has previously been the group director for insurance at Lloyds Banking Group, and prior to that, he was chief executive of Aviva's UK life and pension businesses.

He has also been CEO of John Scott & Partners, which acquired Towry Law and subsequently became part of Tilney, and managing director of Charcol.

Strauss said: "I am very much looking forward to returning to the world of private clients, to joining my new colleagues at Brewin Dolphin, and to supporting them in achieving long-term success for the company and in creating shareholder value."