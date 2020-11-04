Investors pull £336m from property funds in October - Calastone

Open-ended UK property funds saw £336m of outflows in October, the third-worst month on record, as many reopened after prolonged suspensions, data from Calastone revealed.

Most funds in the Investment Association's UK Direct Property sector were forced to close as material uncertainty clauses were placed on all property asset classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That clause has since been retracted, with some having re-opened already and others slated to follow later on in the year. Those that currently allow investors to pull their cash have seen some take-up, Calastone's Fund Flow Index showed.

The £336m withdrawn in October was fully half the total for the whole of 2016, the last time the funds were forced to gate in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Head of global markets at Calastone Edward Glyn said the property funds had "suffered a significant knock", with the listing of suspensions "facilitating pent-up demand for redemptions to take place".

Elsewhere, the spectre of a second lockdown and no-deal Brexit saw UK equity funds record their fourth-worst month for flows on record, with £358m being withdrawn from the asset class.

UK equity funds and income funds are the only categories to have seen five consecutive months of outflows, the index showed, with the FFI:UK Equity index falling to its worst-ever reading of 45.2. Income funds suffered their worst month on record, as £763m was withdrawn. The category is disproportionately invested in UK equities.

European equity funds saw more modest outflows, at £69m, with North American, Asian and global offerings seeing net inflows. Equity funds overall saw their first outflows for three months, of £82m.

Glyn said investors had "voted with their feet" as they "anticipated the second round of lockdowns being imposed across England and Wales and watched as Brexit brinkmanship from the EU and the UK dramatically increased the risk of a no-deal crash out when the UK's departure transition period ends this year".

"The fact that UK-focused funds are suffering so much more than their European counterparts, despite the pandemic inflicting lockdowns equally severe in many parts of the continent, suggests that investors view the double whammy of Covid-19 and Brexit as uniquely damaging for Britain," he added.

ESG and index funds continued their good run of inflows, seeing £542m and £378m respectively. Their counterparts of non-ESG and active funds saw outflows of £625m and £460m respectively.