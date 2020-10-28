Capital Group launches multi-asset funds range

The Capital Group EUR Portfolio Series is the firm's first pre-blended, easy-to-access multi-asset fund range

Capital Group has launched a range of multi-asset funds for European investors, as it expands its solutions business.

The Capital Group EUR Portfolio Series is the firm's first pre-blended, easy-to-access multi-asset fund range, it said. The series includes four objective-based funds designed to meet investor goals ranging from growing wealth to preserving capital and receiving regular income.

The funds will blend Capital Group's fixed income, equity and multi-asset capabilities, combining strategic asset allocation with a fundamental, bottom-up research approach.

Capital Group hires Threadneedle US equities head Nadia Grant

Investment director for Capital Group's solutions business Simon Levell said: "Investors are increasingly searching for convenient and reliable ways to invest towards goals like retiring at a certain age, purchasing a house, or passing on wealth to future generations.

"We have designed Capital Group's EUR Portfolio Series to provide investors a simple way to invest towards achieving their goals. The launch of this series reflects Capital Group's continued expansion of the solutions we offer to help our clients achieve their long-term investment goals."

Capital Group said the funds would initially be available as both Luxembourg-based SICAVs and model portfolios, denominated in euros. The range will be scaled over time to include additional markets, currencies and investor objectives.