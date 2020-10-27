Nelsons set to issue formal claim against Link in Woodford case by year end

Nelsons, one of five legal firms representing investors in action relating to the former Woodford Equity Income fund, is anticipating issuing "formal letters of claim" before the end of the year.

The firm is involved in two separate claims on behalf of investors in the former Woodford fund, now named LF Equity Income, one against the fund's authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions and one against Hargreaves Lansdown. It is also advising some clients in claims against their independent financial advisors.

Woodford investors potentially in limbo for further 12 months

Cathryn Selby, partner and head of Nelsons' dispute resolution team, said: "We have been gathering evidence for the claims that are proceeding as well as investigating new potential claims as people affected continue to come forwards.

"We are in the process of finalising the claims so anyone looking to pursue a claim should act quickly as we anticipate issuing formal letters of claim before the end of the year."

Leigh Day, another firm representing affected investors, has said it is in the "final stage of preparation ahead of launching [its] case against Link".

Speaking to Investment Week, Kamran Vojdani, solicitor at Leigh Day, said: "Once ready, we will be able to offer clients representation on a no-win-no-fee basis and anticipate fees will be capped at 30% (including VAT) of any compensation actually received.

"The time to get the case ready reflects the size, complexity and developing nature of this matter. In addition, we want to make sure everything is in place to take the claim through trial so we do not have to disappoint clients later on."

Update: HL 'has case to answer' in Woodford compensation claims - Slater and Gordon

The Mail on Sunday reported over the weekend that Harcus Parker, another firm working with former investors, is understood to be "further down the track" than Nelsons, Leigh Day, Slater & Gordon or RGL Management, in pursuing its Woodford-related claim.

Link Fund Solutions has declined to comment.