Amundi adds short-term euro gov ETF to Prime range

The new ETF nvests in Euro-denominated securities issued by eurzone governments

Amundi has added a euro government short-term bond product to its Prime ETF range.

Like many other Prime products, it will have ongoing charges of 0.05%. It is listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra.

Amundi Prime Euro Gov Bonds 0-1 Y UCITS ETF invests in Euro-denominated securities issued by governments from the eurozone with a one to 12-month maturity.

Amundi said the new ETF offers a "competitive liquidity management solution with a low risk profile relevant in the current market environment".

Fannie Wurtz, head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta, said: "Our Prime range of ETFs has been a strong success since launching last year, attracting over €2bn in under 18 months.

"This latest addition to the product range provides investors with an important core exposure with industry-leading fees."

The Prime range now comprises six equity and seven fixed income ETFs covering the core geographical exposures. The entire range uses physical replication and tracks indices developed by index provider Solactive.