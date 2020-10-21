Steady quarter for Quilter as AUMA edges closer to pre-Covid levels

Quilter has reported stable net inflows in Q3, placing the firm's assets under management and administration (AUMA) close to pre-Covid levels.

In its third quarter trading statement, Quilter added £2.1bn to its AUMA to bring its total as at 30 September 2020 to £109.5bn, nearing the £110.4bn it recorded on 31 December 2019, of which net inflows contributed £100m, while market and other movements provided the remaining £2bn.

Quilter Cheviot expands investment management team

Net flows across the firm's advice and wealth management businesses stagnated but grew AUMA by £800m thanks to market and other movements, while the wealth platforms contributed the total £100m of net inflows, and also enjoyed growth from market and other movements, contributing £1.6bn across the quarter.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, said the third quarter flows were "seasonally weaker" than the first half of the year, which was to be expected due to the coronavirus-related slowdown in the economy, the firm's planned platform migration in the final quarter of the year and the return of Brexit concerns.

Year to date, Quilter has seen positive net inflows of £1.2bn, compared with the £200m net outflows at the same point in 2019, and in both years the firm's wealth platforms provided the greatest contribution over its advice and wealth management businesses.

As of 16 October 2020, Quilter had completed about £130m of its announced £375m share buyback programme, with shares purchased and cancelled at an average price of 129.5p per share.

The firm's transformation project is currently "on track" and is due to report 80% of platform assets migrated by year-end, with the second major migration confirmed for the last weekend of November 2020.

Lloyd Harris regains Quilter bond funds as Premier Miton appointed manager

Feeney added: "Despite a more challenging market backdrop, we are pleased with the substantial year-on-year improvement in net flows. Gross flows were broadly stable and outflows relating to the departure of a specific team in Quilter Cheviot reduced to £31m in the quarter from £615m in the third quarter of 2019.

"However, both period-end AUMA of £109.5 billion and average AUMA of £106.2bn were ahead of the 30 June 2020 closing positions of £107.4bn and £105.1bn respectively.

"This was supported by good investment performance from our Wealth Select and Cirilium Active ranges in the second and third quarter.

"Our strategic plans are progressing well with our major migration of assets from our existing platform to our new platform confirmed with advisers and clients to complete in the last weekend in November.

"Our capital return programme remains on track, we continue to control costs tightly and current trading continues to be in line with our expectations."