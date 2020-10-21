Most investors looking to adjust portfolios ahead of US election - survey

Nearly two-thirds of investors are planning to make additional changes based on the result

Most investors are looking to adjust their portfolios ahead of the upcoming US election, according to the latest investor sentiment study by UBS.

The study by the Swiss firm, which polled more than 4,000 people across 14 markets globally, revealed that 72% of investors are considering a shift in their holdings prior to the vote.

Meanwhile, 62% of investors are planning to make additional changes based on the result.

Dean Turner, economist at UBS Wealth Management, said investors are assessing their exposure ahead of the election to ensure they are correctly positioned.

"Investors are sizing up the potential positives and negatives of the potential outcomes of the US election," he said.

"It is not particularly unusual that as the election approaches investors start to think about their positioning, but it does not mean they are doing it for any particular outcome.

"We should bear in mind that where investors have perhaps too high exposure to one particular sector, they may be paring that back a little so they are not exposed to any surprises."

The polls currently have Joe Biden out in front by a narrow margin, with Trump hoping for a last-minute surge similar to the one that helped him claim victory from behind four years ago.

However, there are concerns from some analysts that Biden's proposal to raise taxes could hit equities if he wins.

There are also fears in some quarters that a contested election could cause market turmoil.

It found that European investors are more likely to be planning to adjust their portfolios after the US elections, with 65% saying they will do so.

Asian investors are also planning to change their portfolios around the US election, with 80% considering such action before the vote and 65% planning to do so afterwards.

In Latin America, 81% of respondents are considering making portfolio changes in anticipation of the US election and 73% plan to make additional changes based on the result, the highest proportions globally.

UBS said that UK investors were more concerned with Covid-19, Brexit and national debt than other areas.

Despite the continuing economic impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, investment optimism in the US has soared. Half of investors (50%) are optimistic on the economy, up from 41% three months ago, while 55% are optimistic on stocks, up from 44%.

Meanwhile, 49% of investors globally consider the US an attractive investment, the highest across any one region.

Two-thirds (66%) of investors are considering allocations to the healthcare sector over the next six months, while 62% are debating 5G networks and 56% are contemplating investments in a green recovery.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents said they want to capture more yield in the next six months, compared with just 29% who want to reduce the level of risk in their portfolio.