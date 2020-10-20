Lloyd Harris regains Quilter bond funds as Premier Miton appointed manager

Quilter Investors has appointed Premier Miton as the new manager of two bond funds, returning their mandate to former manager Lloyd Harris following his recent move.

With Premier Miton as delegated manager, head of fixed income Harris will regain control of both the Quilter Investors Corporate Bond fund and the Quilter Investors Diversified Bond fund only three months after he left Merian Global Investors in the throes of its merger with Jupiter Asset Management and relinquished the funds.

This decision will see Premier Miton become a "global partner", one of a group of asset managers appointed by Quilter Investors to offer a "diverse range of high-quality sub-advised funds" that are "not always available to retail investors".

Stuart Clark, WealthSelect and Quilter Investors portfolio manager, said: "We have worked with Lloyd and his team for a number of years and have always been impressed with his portfolio management abilities.

"We are delighted to welcome him back to manage two mandates and are also excited to work closely with Premier Miton, who have impressed us with their ambition and results to date.

"We have confidence in the team and in the infrastructure of the business to provide quality solutions to help with our portfolio construction.

"This partnership, as with all of our Global Partners, allows us to give investors a range of insight and expert portfolio management and help deliver on client objectives."

Harris added: "I am really pleased to once again be running these two mandates for Quilter Investors. Over the years we have built a strong working relationship with the Quilter Investors investment team and I am looking forward to working with them again.

"Uncertainty remains a major feature in the markets, despite the relative calm of the past few months, underlining that careful and thoughtful portfolio management is key to generating good outcomes for clients."