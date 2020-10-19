Baring Emerging Europe to expand remit and change name in trust overhaul

Baring Emerging Europe is set to expand its remit to include the Middle East and Africa, and change its name as part of an overhaul of the trust's process.

The trust, which will continue to include emerging Europe, will change its name to Baring EMEA Opportunities to reflect the increased scope.

Baring said the changes would reduce its hydrocarbons exposure and the concentration of its political/country risk, while the new policy offers exposure to a larger cross section of high growth opportunities which it believes are underrepresented in global portfolios and less concentrated in the energy sector.

In line with these changes, the company has also changed its benchmark to MSCI Emerging Markets EMEA index (net) and will reduce the fee by 5 basis points from 0.8% to 0.75%.

A spokesperson said: "The existing investment policy limits effective diversification and makes mitigating concentration risk difficult, with Russia, Turkey and Poland accounting for 90% of the current comparator benchmark (MSCI EM Europe 10/40) and the energy sector accounting for 34% of the same.

"For comparison, the same countries account for only 33% of the proposed new comparator benchmark (MSCI Emerging Markets EMEA Index (net)), whilst the energy sector's weighting in the new comparator benchmark drops from 34% to 15%, allowing effective diversification of both capital and income."

The company pointed to the "in-depth fundamental research and experience of the existing Barings EMEA team, who currently manage £1.2bn of assets in the region," which it said will enable the manager to take advantage of market inefficiencies to deliver outperformance relative to the benchmark.

It will be the only UK listed, EMEA-focused investment company, according to the firm, which added that it could offer an "attractive level of income by allowing access to markets with appealing yields".

Baring said it had discussed the changes with its biggest shareholder, the City of London Investment Management Company, which holds 25.8%, and it had indicated its support.

The changes have been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority but remain subject to approval by the company's shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting.