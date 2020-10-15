Covid-19 prompts transactions surge across Calastone network

Volumes grew in areas such as the UK and Switzerland during the pandemic, Calastone reported

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a considerable surge in fund transaction volumes all over the world, according to funds network Calastone.

In a new report looking at fund flows across its network, Calastone said that between January and July, it processed $743bn of fund transactions, up by one-third compared to the $548bn in the first seven months of 2019.

"Sharply higher transaction volumes are the consequence of the upheaval caused by the pandemic - investors scrambled to make sense of events and looked to reposition their holdings accordingly," the report said.

"The picture is remarkably consistent around the world. In many of the markets where we have a larger presence, such as the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Taiwan and Singapore, volumes rose by between a third-and-a-half year on year, and they rose by more than one sixth in Australia."

ESG funds

Calastone said that while ESG funds remain a small share of assets under management - just 3.4% in the UK - they have exploded in popularity this year.

It said £1.2bn has flowed across its fund network into ESG funds in the UK since April - greater than all the previous five years combined.

"ESG funds are capturing an ever-larger market share as investors opt for strategies that conform to their environmental and social concerns," the report said.

"Crucially these funds are also benefitting from a huge marketing push by the fund management industry, partly in response to very strong investor demand for ESG products and partly because they offer better margins for managers."

The report said that passive investments are also growing in popularity, enjoying their best-ever year of inflows, with £6.7bn of new capital in 2019.

However, active funds overall endured their worst year, with investors withdrawing an unprecedented £5.4bn.

Active global funds saw larger inflows than passive ones but this was driven largely by ESG funds, which tend to be global in nature - one third of the inflows to global funds was thanks to ESG.

Capital

Calastone said equity funds shed $1.5bn for the full year of 2019 on total turnover across its network of $327bn.

While this outflow was small in the context of the total worth of equity funds, Calstone said this was "nevertheless relatively unusual".

As Covid-19 swept the world in the first quarter, $4.1bn left equity funds from Calastone's network in February and March, almost three times as much in just a few weeks as during all of 2019.

When the markets bounced back from April onwards, net inflows soared and by the end of July equity funds on Calastone's network had seen a net $2.8bn of inflows since January.

Meanwhile, a net $15.2bn left bond funds on the network during March, wiping out more than six months of accumulated inflows.

With interest rates around the world turning negative in anticipation of a recession, bond prices recovered and by the end of July, investors had returned most of the capital they had withdrawn, Calastone said.

Mixed assets saw less volatile flows, absorbing $11bn in 2019 and $4bn between January and July 2020, with second quarter inflows easily making up for the sharp sell-off in March.

Investors looking abroad

In terms of geographies, Calastone said that investors are increasingly looking abroad for suitable funds.

In the first half of 2019, two-fifths (41%) of transactions on Calastone's network were international, but by 2020, this figure had risen to 46%.

In March 2020, when the markets suffered their Covid-19 meltdown, Calastone processed $72bn of cross-border transactions.

The report also highlighted the importance of Luxembourg as an offshore centre.

Calastone said that one-fifth of the total transaction volume across its network is conducted by overseas investors dealing in funds based in Luxembourg, with investors in the UK accounting for around half of this activity.