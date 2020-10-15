Fidelity renames Global Communication fund

Fidelity International has rebranded its Global Communications fund as a Future Connectivity offering, as the portfolio looks to capture a "golden age of connectivity".

The newly named Fidelity Funds - Future Connectivity fund will continue to be managed by Jon Guinness and Sumant Wahi.

Fidelity said the fund would continue to run a relatively concentrated portfolio of 35 to 45 stocks with high growth characteristics.

It will split stocks into three 'future connectivity' buckets: enablers, or technology firms that provide equipment and devices that power super-fast networks such as Ericsson; networks, or telecoms firms that own and operate connectivity networks such as Verizon; and innovators, or internet companies taking advantage of the shift to online and mobile, to provide innovative new applications and services like Alibaba.

Guinness said the current "golden age of connectivity is about faster and cheaper communication, leading to the digitisation of people, places and things, and disruption across all investment sectors".

"This creates investment opportunities across companies that enable and benefit from this connectivity. Each generation of mobile and fixed communication technology has enabled new and exciting ways to connect," he added.

"As connectivity technology improves, it impacts every part of the economy - from consumer situations (media, dating, food delivery, gaming), to finance (payments, lending), to industrial applications (Internet of Things, autonomous driving, security)."

Wahi said that clients asking whether they have missed the tech party, or if these overvalued stocks were due for a correction are asking "the wrong question".

"We have travelled through the first internet wave marked by the super platforms becoming global phenomena," he reasoned.

"The next phase of tech expansion will be a broadening out of user and revenue growth, from a narrow cast of well-known players such as Netflix and Zoom to a more colourful and varied mix of enterprises across multiple industries from digital health to online education.

"We are confident that the combination of our subject matter experience, working with Fidelity's broad and deep research base, investing in a powerful structural growth theme, can deliver very strong long-term returns to investors."

Fidelity said the fund had returned 29.2% over the past 12 months, compared to its benchmark MSCI ACWI index's 2.7%.