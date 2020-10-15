ASI adds Global Dynamic Dividend fund to equities range

The portfolio will consist of 80-100 holdings, diversified across sectors and geographies

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has expanded its product range on offer to income-seeking investors with the launch of the Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Global Dynamic Dividend fund.

The vehicle will be run by ASI's global equities team and will invest across developed and emerging markets, aiming to deliver both a premium monthly income and potential capital returns.

The portfolio will consist of around 80-100 holdings, diversified across sectors and geographies, and the group said a bottom-up ESG investment strategy will be incorporated into the investment process.

The fund is designed to pay a dividend income in both rising and falling markets to help investors through challenging market environments such as the one we are currently in, while providing potential capital appreciation when things are going well.

To enhance portfolio yield, the fund will combine long-term investment in companies paying regular dividends with tactical trades in stocks paying special and regular dividends, investing in both value and growth stocks for diversification purposes.

Josh Duitz, senior vice president - global equities at ASI, said: "Investors today need equity income more than ever, with a staggering $15trn in bonds globally providing negative yields.

"During this prolonged period of market volatility, the strategy provides a unique solution blending income and growth opportunities, aiming to help investors to diversify and capture market upside while getting paid to wait for markets to recover when they are falling."

Ben Sheehan, senior equities investment specialist, added: "Global equities have a long history of strong dividend growth. Despite the headlines of dividend cuts or delays given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there remains a huge global universe of stocks that continue to pay out.

"With low correlation to other income-yielding asset classes, equity income is a great diversifier for investment portfolios. The global demographic shift of ageing societies has exacerbated investors' search for yield to fund their retirements."