Star asset management players launch impact investing platform with The Big Issue

The Big Issue has partnered up with the likes of Aberdeen Standard Investments for the new venture. Photo: Paul Harding/PA Wire/PA Images

The Big Issue has partnered with some of asset management’s biggest players to launch an online investment platform which aims to deliver a positive social and environmental impact.

The Big Exchange gives investors access to 36 funds run by 11 fund managers, including Aberdeen Standard Investments, Liontrust, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and Quilter.

Investors will be able to choose from individual investments in funds or ready-made selections based on risk.

They will be able to manage their funds in a tax-free individual savings account (ISA) or a general investment account (GIA) if they have reached the £20,000 ISA limit. Junior ISAs (JISA) are also available for children.

The annual service and administration fee is 0.25%. On top of this there is a management fee ranging from between 0.8% and 1.8% per year depending on which fund is chosen.

Investors will receive a simple summary of how much positive impact on people's lives and the environment a fund is making through a gold, silver or bronze rating.

The Big Exchange analyses how the individual holdings within each fund are contributing to the internationally-agreed United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Only funds that meet The Big Exchange's criteria for sufficient positive contribution to the SDGs will be offered to investors.

"We are launching The Big Exchange so people can do better with their savings. Encouraging everyone to do better for themselves, at the same time as doing better for society and the planet," said Jill Jackson, managing director of The Big Exchange.

"For the first time, regular UK investors will have access to active investments, managed by leading fund managers, and see them independently awarded medals for the extent of positive impact they are creating on people and the planet."