UK unemployment hits highest level in three years

Unemployment has surged to its highest level in three years as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.5% in the three months to August.

The number of jobless people rose by 138,000 to 1.52 million - the highest since 2017.

Redundancies increased by a record 114,000 during the quarter to 227,000, the highest level since the financial crisis in 2009.

"The latest monthly tax numbers show that the number of employees on the payroll was little changed in September. However, in total there were still nearly 700,000 fewer than in March, before the lockdown," said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics.

"Our newly adjusted survey figures show that in the latest period almost half a million fewer people were in work than just before the pandemic, while almost 200,000 others said they were employed but were currently not working nor earning any money."

The data also suggested that the number of payroll employees has fallen by 673,000 since the lockdown started in March.

The figures come ahead of the end of the furlough scheme in October, which has been subsidising workers throughout the pandemic.

Some businesses have struggled to take on the increasing costs of furlough and are making employees redundant.

With the furlough scheme ending, experts have warned that unemployment will continue to rise.

The furlough scheme will be replace by two initiatives, one paying a third of all hours worked and another topping up pay for employees working reduced hours.

"The new Jobs Support Scheme will help to cushion the blow, but we are likely looking at the thin end of the wedge when it comes to unemployment," said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"Looking forward things look set to get worse before they get better for the UK economy, as furlough expires and greater social restrictions are enforced."

Robert Alster, CIO at Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "These figures are likely to leave families, businesses, and policymakers anxious about the shape of things to come. While Rishi Sunak's support scheme may have helped keep a floor under unemployment through August, he will be hoping his new plan, of extra help for businesses ordered to shut in the coming months, will make sure the floor continues to be supported.

"As we move towards winter we'll get more of a picture of the wider economic reality. If we see further, more severe lockdowns, it is likely that the Government will face more demands for sector-specific rescue packages."