Premier Global Infrastructure Trust adopts new investment policy to target renewable energy sector

The Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has received shareholder approval for a change to its investment policy which will allow the manager to focus on opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Premier Miton Investors announced that the new approach, agreed at a general meeting on 9 October, will enable fund manager James Smith to invest globally in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies operating in the renewable energy sector, as well as other sustainable and low carbon infrastructure investments.

Smith said: "This trust is being positioned to capture the many attractive investment opportunities in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector globally.

"This strategy is also aligned with the preference from a growing number of investors for sustainable investment strategies, particularly those that can also provide a strong, diversified income profile."

In a statement, Smith and the trust board said that one of the advantages of a globally diversified renewable energy portfolio was benefitting from fixed pricing that many renewable operators in North America, Europe, and China, enjoy "while spreading the political and regulatory risks which can affect the sector from time to time".

Premier Miton CIO Neil Birrell added that Smith and the investment team will work closely with Helene Winch, Premier Miton's head of responsible investing, on the trust.