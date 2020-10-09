Lindsell Train adds Experian to UK funds

Nick Train has made Experian the third new holding Lindsell Train has initiated in the past 12 months, with an “unusually high rate of actionable new ideas” for the manager reflecting the fact “more opportunities are being presented to us as other investors give up on the UK”.

Train told investors in the LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund that he had added the credit data provider to the portfolio over the summer after the firm's deputy portfolio manager Madeline Wright "helped convince me that Experian was a worthy candidate for the fund".

He told investors it was no exaggeration to say others had given up on UK stocks, with "substantial and sobering" flows data from the likes of the Investment Association and Calastone showing persistent outflows from the asset class ever since for Brexit vote.

Train added that 12 months ago the firm had been inundated with calls from clients worrying about future performance due to the perception it owned too many expensive growth stocks "and that our strategy was vulnerable to a period when 'value' and cyclicals would take up the running".

However, the manager countered that the effects of Covid-19 had made him worry the fund did not own enough expensive growth companies. "In particular there are two types of business which we want to own more of," he reasoned.

"First, UK companies with luxury, premium or aspirational brands. This is why we felt so lucky in 2020 to have been given the opportunity to start another new holding - in Fever-Tree. It is also why we have thought it so important to maintain the size of our position in Burberry, through its recent share price weakness.

"Second, we also want to own more substantive UK companies with credible and globally competitive assets in technology, data and analytics.

"Major existing investments in your fund in the London Stock Exchange and RELX provide such exposure, but there is no doubt that Experian does too. In fact we should've owned it years ago and the fault that we didn't is all mine."

Experian

Train credited Wright for the addition of Experian, highlighting that she had "persistently and correctly championed the investment case for the company and helped convince me that Experian was a worthy candidate for the fund.

Wright said the firm, which provides credit reports for consumers, was a "world-class technology company" that has been "building an increasingly rich cache of unique consumer credit data, which is absolutely critical for the decision making processes of its credit granting customers" since it was founded in 1968.

Experian has been on Lindsell Train's radar since 2017, with Wright having met management on several occasions, both to judge the company but also "as a bigger project to better understand the wider credit bureau industry". Indeed, its US counterpart Equifax was recently bought for the firm's new North American fund.

Wright explained all three credit providers, including TransUnion in the US, have strong business models that operate on an "attractive" 'give to get' basis, which means their customers, which are mainly banks, supply them with credit history data for free, which the firms then aggregate, apply analytics and tools and sell it back to the customers in the form of a credit report.

Wright added that renewal rates were around 90% and competition was minimal as each provider has unique datasets so banks use all three.

Meanwhile, with reports costing just one or two dollars, "there is little incentive for either the existing three to engage in price wars, or for a fourth player to enter".

"This is especially true because it would take more than ten years for a new entrant to amass sufficient data to effectively compete, and tough regulation in all geographies adds a further barrier to entry," Wright continued.

"Even more importantly, customers recognise that the risk of something going wrong if they use an untested, new bureau is too high. In short, it would make no sense to risk receiving untrustworthy, flawed or incomplete data just to save a few cents on each report."

One risk highlighted back in 2017 was the potential for a security breach, with a high-profile one having occurred later that year with Equifax's data of almost 150 million Americans and 15 million Brits being stolen.

Despite some "serious repercussions" from the event, such as Equifax's CEO departure and numerous lawsuits, Wright noted it did not affect the company's business in the longer term. This, Wright said, "indicates the resilience of credit bureau business".

Finally the deputy portfolio manager noted that Experian was shifting from only selling data to selling data enhanced by decision tools, an area it is heavily investing in.

The shift will see Experian overlay its datasets with proprietary algorithms and data management tools, increasing the utility of the underlying data and, hence, the stickiness of its customer relationships.

"Right now, 55% of sales come from what the company calls 'data'. But the 'decisioning' segment is now 25% of revenues and, crucially, growing faster than 'data'.

We believe Experian's datasets will continue to be essential products, but the shift to decision tools is what will drive substantial growth over the next decade."