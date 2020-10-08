Cazenove hires five to expand regional coverage

Cazenove Capital has made five new hires across its regional offices as it prepares to open a new office in Manchester in Q1 2021 and create a local presence in three other cities.

The group has appointed Simon Pearson, Richard Walker, Simeon Livesey and Mark Mace from UBS as portfolio directors to cover the North West region, while Robert Nye joins from LGT Vestra to cover the South West.

Pearson and Nye will be responsible for heading the respective teams in the new Manchester office and in Bristol, where the firm aims to establish a local presence, while Birmingham and Leeds will also be looked after by the new hires.

Pearson was head of the North West in his previous role at UBS, having spent the last 25 years advising clients in the North of England.

In his previous role, Nye was a wealth manager advising entrepreneurs and business owners in the South West of England, and has also previously spent six years at Barclays Wealth's Bristol office.

Cazenove Capital launches five sustainable model portfolios

The other three hires will also focus on the North West region. Mace has been advising wealthy individuals and corporations for over 20 years.

Walker also has over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry advising HNWIs, trusts and pension funds, while Livesey has worked in financial services since graduating in 2004.

Cazenove said the move is part of its strategy to extend its current business so it can serve high net worth client based in and around major regional hubs of Lloyds Bank, with whom the Schroders Group recently established a strategic partnership.

Mary-Anne Daly, CEO at Cazenove Capital, said: "This is an important step in Cazenove Capital's strategy to widen our established franchise with the many talented founders and executives of successful businesses across the UK.

"The recent hires are a testament to Cazenove Capital's standing as an employer of choice for experienced advisers attracted by our client-centric culture and reputation for providing high quality advice."

Karan Sejpal, team head responsible for business' owners and entrepreneurs and the UK regions, added: "We are excited to have attracted such high calibre individuals and I look forward to working with them.

"We are in an exceptional position to serve this regional client base well as part of the Schroders Group, a major FTSE 100 company still largely owned by the family who founded it over 200 years ago, whose focus is on building long-term relationships of trust."