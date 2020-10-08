Hoctor-Duncan named as global head of ASI

Alex Hoctor-Duncan has been named as global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Hoctor-Duncan joined the business in September 2018 as global sales director, having previously held a number of senior retail distribution roles at BlackRock (latterly as head of retail).

In his new role, he will lead the global client-facing asset management distribution function and report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO at Standard Life Aberdeen.

Effectively, Hoctor-Duncan will be taking over the responsibilities held by Campbell Fleming, who left the firm at the end of September following a leadership review.

Bird commented: "I am delighted to have Alex join my leadership team. It is important that our clients feel confident in the strength of our partnership and the value we can provide.

"We need to connect more as when we listen intently to our clients and fulfil their needs effectively, quickly and consistently - we will build a sustainable pattern of growth and achieve our purpose of investing for a better future."

Hoctor-Duncan added: "I am looking forward to working more closely with Stephen, and the rest of the executive leadership team, as I take a razor sharp focus to delivering on our asset management business's potential for growth.

"In my two years at Aberdeen Standard Investments, we've taken excellent steps forward and I'm delighted with what we've achieved for clients, particularly in the midst of a pandemic, but there's much more we can do and I'm excited for the next stage."