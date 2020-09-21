RLAM alters dealing arrangements as it announces the reopening of property funds

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has announced that it will lift the temporary suspension of dealing in its property fund and trust at 5pm on 30 September.

The removal of the suspension of dealing on the Royal London Property fund and Royal London Property trust comes following confirmation from Cushman & Wakefield, the funds' independent valuer, that "the material uncertainty in respect of the valuation of the Property fund's assets has been lifted".

The announcement follows the reopening of Threadneedle UK Property and the slated 13 October lifting of L&G Property's temporary suspension, along with St James's Place opening its three UK commercial property funds.

Alongside the announcement of the fund and trust's reopening, RLAM detailed changes to the prospectuses to "provide enhanced protection for investors" as a "result of regulatory changes introduced…by the FCA".

The first of which requires the firm to "suspend the issue, cancellation, sale and redemption of shares and units in the funds if the standing independent valuer of the property fund expresses material valuation uncertainty about the value of one or more immovables held within the property fund and that material uncertainty applies to at least 20% of the Fund's NAV".

"In such circumstances", the announcement continued, "suspension for material uncertainty will be implemented as soon as possible, and in any event by the end of the second business day after the day on which the standing independent valuer expresses such material uncertainty".

The updated prospectuses do allow for exception to this automatic suspension policy if an agreement between the managers, depositary and independent valuer that it would be "in the best interests" of investors to continue dealing is reached, that there is a "reasonable basis for reaching this conclusion" and that "fair value price adjustment" is not the sole factor for making the decision.

In this event, the decision will be reviewed "at least every 14 days" and the FCA will be informed of the results of each review.

Valuation provisions have also been altered in the updated prospectuses to allow RLAM to sell "immovable assets quickly in order to meet redemption requests" in a "rapid sale", which may result in a "sale price which is below market value".

The update states: "Where rapid sales take place, the value of the Property Fund will be reduced accordingly.

"There is no guarantee that a fair and reasonable price can be obtained in all circumstances."

Discretion is accounted for and the managers, in consultation with the independent value, can decide whether it is more sensible to conduct a rapid sale or retain immovable assets "in anticipation of a recovery in market value".