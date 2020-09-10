IA proposes dividing Global Bonds sector into ten targeted sectors

The addition of ETFs would see the number of products in the sector increase by 50%

The Investment Association (IA) has launched a consultation into the future of its Global Bonds sector, with the view to dividing it into ten new, more targeted sectors.

The consultation forms part of the IA's wider work to accommodate exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into its sectors which were given the green light to join last year.

Currently, the Global Bonds sector consists of 193 funds, but the addition of ETFs would see the number of products in the sector increase by 50%.

As a result, the IA is proposing to split this into ten new sectors (see below for list and definitions), which would allow savers and advisers to better compare global bond funds based on the type of bond, credit type and currency focus.

Jonathan Lipkin, director for policy, strategy & research at the IA, said: "We are continually monitoring the fund market to ensure that all of the IA sectors reflect the wide range of products the investment management industry has to offer UK savers.

"The division of the Global Bonds sector will better enable the inclusion of ETFs and make it easier for savers to make like-for-like comparisons."

The IA is seeking responses from all stakeholders interested in the distribution of funds in the UK, in particular consumer representatives, distributors, advisers and fund selectors. The consultation will close on 10 October.

The following is a list of new sectors and their proposed definitions:

US Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in US government-backed securities.

European Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in European government-backed securities.

Global Government Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of government-backed securities from around the world in a variety of currencies.

Global Inflation Linked Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of inflation-linked bond securities from around the world in a variety of issuers and currencies.

USD Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in US dollar-denominated (or hedged back to US dollar), triple-BBB minus or above corporate bond securities.

EUR Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in euro-denominated (or hedged back to euro), triple-BBB minus or above corporate bond securities.

Global Corporate Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of triple-BBB minus or above corporate bond securities from around the world in a variety of currencies.

USD Strategic Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in US dollar-denominated (or hedged back to US dollar) bond securities. It is the manager's stated intention to retain the right to invest across the USD bond credit and type spectrum.

EUR Strategic Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in euro-denominated (or hedged back to euro) bond securities. It is the manager's stated intention to retain the right to invest across the euro bond credit and type spectrum.

Global Strategic Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in bond securities. It is the manager's stated intention to retain the right to invest across the bond credit, type and currency spectrum.

Global High Yield Bond

Funds which invest at least 80% of their assets in a diversified portfolio of below BBB minus bond securities from around the world in a variety of issuers and currencies.

Specialist Bond

Funds that invest at least 80% in bond securities which do not qualify for inclusion in any of the other IA Bond sectors.