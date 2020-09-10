BlackRock unveils suite of ESG multi-asset ETFs

The funds will be managed by BlackRock's multi-asset team

BlackRock has launched a suite of three ESG multi-asset ETFs to provide investors with a "cost-efficient, transparent and sustainable way" to invest during times of market uncertainty.

The three portfolios are each made up of iShares ETFs and offer investors three pre-defined risk profiles - conservative, moderate and growth - each aiming to deliver a total return.

The funds will be managed by BlackRock's multi-asset team, led by Rafael Iborra and John Wang, who already run over $5bn (£3.8bn) of assets in Europe.

Sustainability is on the front foot in a Covid-19 world

The portfolios are designed to have a higher ESG score than funds built using traditional exposures in response to investor demand for funds that take ESG considerations into account.

The BlackRock ESG Multi-Asset Conservative Portfolio UCITS ETF fund will have 80% in bonds and 20% in stocks, with a volatility target of 2%-5%.

The Moderate portfolio will invest 49% in bonds and 51% in stocks, with a target volatility between 5% and 10%. The growth portfolio will allocate 25% to bonds and 75% to equities, targeting volatility of 10%-15%.

The new products all have an OCF of 0.25% and are available through both fund platforms and advisers.

BlackRock launches sustainable investing-focused Global Impact fund

Joe Parkin, head of banks and digital channels in the UK at BlackRock, said: "There has never been a more important time for people to take control of their financial well-being.

This choice of three ready-built portfolios has been designed to help more people invest money towards their long-term financial goals with ease, while benefitting from investment expertise across BlackRock.

"We are doubling down on the characteristics that we know attract people to ETFs, to achieve broad exposure to the markets in an ESG and risk conscious way."