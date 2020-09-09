Mirabaud AM hires from Aviva Investors for GEM equities role

Mirabaud Asset Management has appointed Bryony Deuchars from Aviva Investors, as it expands its global emerging markets equity team.

Deuchars joins Mirabaud AM as deputy portfolio manager, global emerging markets to strengthen its capability in the LatAm and EMEA regions, and will report to Daniel Tubbs, head of global emerging market equities.

At Aviva Investors, she was lead portfolio manager on several emerging markets equity strategies, and also spearheaded coverage of developing world consumer staples and LatAm/EMEA financials.

Prior to that, Deuchars was an emerging markets equity analyst at Schroders and WestAm.

Umbarto Boccato, head of investments at Mirabaud AM, said: "Bryony's extensive experience in emerging markets - particularly in the under-researched LatAm and EMEA regions - will be a great addition to the team.

"Emerging market equities remain a vitally important asset class for investors and we believe our concentrated, high-conviction approach is best placed to extract alpha in the developing world during the next phase of the cycle."