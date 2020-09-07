Funds to Watch and Select return: Investment Week unveils autumn events programme for fund selectors

IW's Select events kick off IW's autumn programme with sessions on 24 and 29 September

Investment Week is pleased to be hosting a number of online events for fund buyers this autumn, including its successful Market Focus, Select and Funds to Watch series.

In these challenging times, fund buyers need access to portfolio managers more than ever, yet physical meetings remain difficult.

In response, Investment Week has launched a number of interactive online events bringing buyers and sellers together.

Market Focus

Events over the coming months include Market Focus sessions on areas including fixed income, the US in the wake of the Presidential Election and global equities.

We are also running briefings targeted at fund buyers in Dublin, the Channel Islands and Edinburgh.

These will be short online conferences, showcasing up to four managers focusing on a particular asset class presenting to a small number of fund selectors.

Select event

Meanwhile, Investment Week will be hosting the latest in our Select series on 24 and 29 September.

Investment Week Select had a very successful launch in February, where fund buyers enjoyed the ability to choose their own agenda from a selection of meetings with managers throughout the event.

Select online will be a concentrated version of the physical event and be held over two half day sessions.

Delegates will have the opportunity to select up to eight meetings out of the 24 portfolio managers on offer, thereby ensuring every meeting is relevant to their personal interests. It will be up to delegates how many meetings they choose.

Each online meeting during the event will be hosted by the fund manager.

Delegates will then have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the other attendees and portfolio managers.

Funds to Watch Autumn

Finally, Investment Week's flagship Funds to Watch Conference will return on 3 and 5 November, with an additional Sustainable Focus Funds to Watch on 6 November.

Our Funds to Watch events show-case up and coming or evolving funds and managers to some of the most influential fund selectors in the UK.

The interactive event in November will include keynote speakers, as well as the return of popular seven minute pitches from boutique fund managers.

We are also pleased to be extending the series to include a day dedicated to sustainable investment in recognition of the importance of this part of the market and high levels of delegate interest.

Dates for your diary

24 Sep Investment Week Select

29 Sep Investment Week Select

1 Oct Fund Selector Forum - Dublin

6 Oct Market Focus - Fixed Income

8 Oct Fund Selector Forum - Edinburgh

13 Oct Market Focus - Fixed Income

15 Oct Fund Selector Summit - Channel Islands

3 Nov Funds to Watch Autumn Conference

5 Nov Funds to Watch Autumn Conference

6 Nov Funds to Watch Autumn Conference (Sustainable Focus)

24 Nov Market Focus - US

26 Nov Market Focus - Global Equities

3 Dec Market Focus - Fixed Income

