'Sweet sixteen' achieve FundCalibre Elite badges

Sixteen funds have been achieved either an Elite Rating or Elite Radar badge following FundCalibre’s summer investment committee, spanning ten asset classes.

The semi-annual meeting was "extremely fruitful", according to research director Juliet Schooling Latter, who said the "global shutdown and new working from home culture" has caused "very little impact" to the team's research process.

"If anything, the contact we have with managers has increased - especially with those that are not based in the UK."

Ten funds have achieve an Elite Rating this summer, including Allianz Strategic Bond, which is driven by the team's "macro view" and a manager who is "not afraid to radically alter the fund if the environment changes - as he did going into the coronavirus crisis, delivering spectacular results", Artemis US Smaller Companies, which relies on stock selection, and Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunity, which favours companies "offering products and services to the fast-growing upwardly mobile, ambitious and aspirational consumer".

Also featuring are BlackRock European Absolute Alpha, which provides a "fully flexible investment approach to European equities", First State Japan Focus, "a high conviction fund investing predominantly in large and medium-sized Japanese companies", GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity, offering a "concentrated portfolio of high quality companies" focused on "future quality" and Guinness Global Innovators, investing in "innovative and disruptive businesses" according to "nine innovation themes".

Rounding off the list of Elite Ratings are Jupiter Financial Opportunities, a "concentrated portfolio" featuring ideas from "financial services and associated firms across the globe", Polar Capital Biotechnology, investing in companies "developing medicines using various technologies" and Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond, which has a focus on the "smaller, often overlooked issuers".

Six funds gained an Elite Radar badge and these include Peter Hargreaves-backed LF Blue Whale Growth, which invests in "the very highest quality businesses" while ignoring "structurally challenged industries or businesses" and VT Downing Unique Opportunities, which launched earlier this year and is run by the "highly-experienced" Rosemary Banyard, who targets companies with "sustained competitive advantages, low debt and good management teams".

First State Global Emerging Markets Focus joined the list, with manager Rasmus Nemmoe seeking companies that demonstrate "sustained and predictable growth", along with Jupiter European Smaller Companies, launched in February 2020, LF Miton US Smaller Companies, a smaller companies iteration of the LF Miton US Opportunities fund, and Montanaro Better World, a global equity fund investing in businesses "making a positive impact on the world".