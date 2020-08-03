Premier Miton adds Merian's James to fixed income team

Premier Miton Investors has added Merian Global Investors' Rob James to its fixed income team, ahead of the launch of a fund similar to his old Merian Financials Contingent Capital fund.

James becomes the fourth ex-Merian addition as Premier Miton builds out its fixed income team. Lloyd Harris will join as head of fixed income later this month alongside Simon Prior and Przemyslaw Pietraszek.

Premier Miton said it would launch a new fund for James similar to his Merian offering subject to regulatory approvals. Further details of the fund would be revealed shortly. James and Harris will be co-managers on the fund.

James said he was "look[ing] forward to being reunited with my former investment team colleagues, as well as working with new team members".

"I am confident we will offer compelling and complementary additions to Premier Miton's existing fund range."

Premier Miton's CIO Neil Birrell said the hire underlined the firm's commitment to expanding our fixed income capabilities.

"Rob has a strong track record managing contingent convertible bond funds and his experience will be invaluable as we seek to grow the breadth of our product set and offer our clients exposure to this asset class through genuinely active management," Birrell continued.

James had also served as a financial sector analyst at Merian, having worked for Aviva Investors, Insight Investment and Baring Asset Management previously.

The Merian Financials Contingent Capital fund, which invested in fixed income and debt securities issued by financial institutions such as banks and insurers, had returned 11.8% from its August 2017 inception date to 31 July 2020, FE fundinfo data show.