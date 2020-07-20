Vontobel brings multi-asset fund to UK investors

Vescore Active Beta Opportunities

Vontobel's new fund will invest in areas such as global equities and government bonds
Vontobel Asset Management has expanded its range of multi-asset funds available to UK investors with the launch of a GBP share class of the Vontobel Fund II - Vescore Active Beta Opportunities.

The fund seeks to achieve steady value growth over the long term with a target annual volatility of 5% and utilises an absolute return approach, investing in global equities, government bonds, commodities, volatility factors and currencies to "participate in diversified, multiple return sources".

This new share class marks the third Vontobel multi-asset fund available to UK investors, following Vontobel Fund II - Active Beta, which seeks cash +3% with volatility up to 5.5%, and Vontobel Fund - Vescore Artificial Intelligence Multi Asset, which seeks cash +5% with volatility up to 8%.

Sheridan Bowers, head of UK and Ireland at Vontobel, said: "Our investment team, Vescore, has been successfully managing multi-asset strategies since 2002 for institutional clients and the Active Beta Opportunities fund is the latest addition to a range of strong multi-asset strategies available to UK investors.

"The fund draws on multiple return sources while having a clear focus on volatility and downside protection.

"We believe our evidence-based, systematic approach can provide a cost-effective long-term solution for our clients.

"Through our daily-priced fund, this strategy is now available to defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes, as well as wealth management clients."

