Schroders Personal Wealth launches first range of funds

Schroders Personal Wealth (SPW) has launched a range of six risk-rated multi-asset funds for its clients.

The funds - SPW Cautious Portfolio, SPW Discovery Portfolio, SPW Balanced Portfolio, SPW Progressive Portfolio, SPW Dynamic Portfolio and SPW Adventurous Portfolio - are the firm's first foray into offering clients access to portfolios, having set up its own authorised corporate director (ACD) last year.

SPW said it would be responsible for setting the mandates and will retain overall oversight for the range, with Schroders Investment Management responsible for managing the investments.

The funds will mainly invest in Schroders funds, alongside some third-party funds, SPW added.

Marcus Brookes, CIO at SPW, said the launch was "a significant step on our journey towards becoming a top financial planning business in the UK", allowing the firm to "support our clients in helping them to achieve their personal ambitions".

"Whether they are looking to invest to ultimately buy a property, fund family events, retire early or leave a nest egg to their children or grandchildren, the SPW Portfolio Funds provide extra flexibility and choice," Brookes continued.

"When combining this with the extensive range of high calibre investment expertise at Schroders, we truly believe this is another way for our personal wealth advisers to help clients towards reaching their investment goals."

The funds will feature a capped ongoing charge figure of 0.65%, with each portfolio managed to a specific level of risk, combining different investments and asset types including equities, bonds and alternatives.