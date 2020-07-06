Premier Miton's Hill moves to Janus Henderson as associate director

Regional sales manager at Premier Miton Chris Hill has joined Janus Henderson Global Investors as UK Midlands & East Anglia associate director.

Reporting to head of UK advisory sales Sam Mettrick, Hill will develop relationships with advisory and discretionary firms across the Midlands and East Anglia, providing them with support and product information.

During his four years at Premier Miton, Hill was responsible for building business relationships with clients across the Midlands. Prior to this, he spent two and-a-half-years at Gemini Wealth Management as head of its investment management team, and also worked as an investment advisor at EFG Harris Allday.

Simon Hillenbrand, head of UK retail distribution at Janus Henderson, said: "Chris is a welcome addition to our UK distribution team; he has a strong track record of meeting and exceeding clients' needs, which will enable Janus Henderson to continue delivering to our clients' high expectations."