Register now for Investment Week's live webinar: Why thematics and why now?

Among the themes for the webinar is how smart cities could change the way we work and live

As investors, staying one step ahead demands constant vigilance, especially with the world changing rapidly and humans innovating faster than ever in these extraordinary times.

During this live webinar discussion, we will hear more about Lyxor's partnership with MSCI to create a suite of five thematic ETFs that aim to capitalise on the most powerful and transformative forces they believe are set to revolutionise the way we live and work tomorrow: digital economy, disruptive technology, future mobility, smart cities and millennials.

Our panellists will also be discussing how thematic investing fits within client portfolios, the best ways to gain exposure and the major global themes of interest to them in a changed world recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

Joining us for the panel debate will be guests including: Chanchal Samadder, head of product strategy at Lyxor; Andrew Summers, head of collectives and fund research at Investec Wealth & Investment; and Weixu Yan, investment manager at Close Brothers Asset Management.

