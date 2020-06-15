Asia Pacific dividends triple over the past decade for a record 2020

Dividends in Asia Pacific reached a record high of £234.8bn in the year ending April 2020, but headline growth was just 0.4%, the slowest rate of growth over the past decade, according to the latest income index report from Henderson Far East Income Trust.

Over the past decade, dividends in the region have more than tripled, while the rest of the world has seen dividends double over the period.

Four of the 25 largest global dividend payers come from Asia Pacific and in 2019, firms in the region paid £1 in every £6 of the world's dividends, up from £1 in £9 at the end of the previous decade.

Australia, the largest dividend paying country in the region, plays a large factor, although fund managers and authors of the report Mike Kerley and Sat Duhra said the nation "has little to do with the Asian investment case".

The country's headline dividends fell by 11% in 2020 and if the nation were removed from the regional statistics, Asia Pacific would have seen a growth rate of 4.6%.

Chinese dividend growth slowed to 3.5% in 2020, but despite some of its largest payers either remaining flat or reducing dividends, it still achieved a record figure as over half of companies raised their dividends, while Hong Kong grew by 3.7%.

Boosted by Taiwan Semiconductor's shift from annual to quarterly distribution and half of indexed companies increasing payouts, but hampered by over a third reducing them, Taiwan saw underlying growth of 0.7%.

Dependence on a few large companies to pay dividends has continued to reduce in the region, with the top ten payers falling from nearly a third of the total in 2014 to less than a quarter in 2020.

Looking to the next 12 months, Kerley and Duhra highlight demand as the biggest concern for the region. About 85% of Chinese workers are back to work, with a focus on manufacturing and essential services, but while restrictions on movement have been relaxed, they have not been removed.

Some government intervention by the way of interest rate cuts, loan guarantees and direct spending has been announced across the region, but this is less than some Western nations.