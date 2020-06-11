In detail: The Fed's first wave of ETF purchases

The Federal Reserve has published its first disclosures pertaining to the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), which it established on 23 March 2020 as part of its attempt to ease the economic and financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision saw the bank appoint BlackRock, without formal tender, to manage its purchase of bonds, mortgage-backed securities and ETFs in a move reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis, during which the asset manager was brought on board to manage assets from Bear Stearns and American International Group.

BlackRock to buy bonds and ETFs for the Fed

The first monthly report has revealed that, as of 19 May 2020, the Fed has purchased $1.3bn of ETFs from five different fund houses: iShares, State Street Global Advisors, VanEck, Vanguard and Xtrackers.

Questions were raised when BlackRock was appointed, with many pointing to the fund house benefiting from fees, if the Fed were to buy its own ETFs.

To date, 7,504,884 shares from eight ETFs have been purchased by BlackRock from its own ETF provider iShares, according to the report, for a combined market value of $630m.

Of the 15 ETFs bought, the most expensive comes from the firm charged with responsibility for the purchasing programme: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which comes with a gross expense ratio of 0.49%, well above the average 17.5bps.

Below, Investment Week details the ETFs purchased by BlackRock on behalf of the Federal Reserve revealed in this first disclosure:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Number of holdings - 598

Shares purchased - 171,837

Market Value - $7.1m

Benchmark - Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield 0-5 Index

Offering exposure to short-term USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years, this fund is comprised of mostly BB (45%) and B rated (34%) credit, with 50% reaching maturity in 3-5 years. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Number of holdings - 1,768

Shares purchased - 198,064

Market value - $10.2m

Benchmark - Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index

Offering exposure to short-term USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years, this fund is comprised of mostly A (45%) and BBB rated (37%) credit, with a relatively even spread of maturities between 0-5 years, although the largest portion is 3-5 years (32%). It has a gross expense ratio of 0.06%.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Number of holdings - 1,796

Shares purchased - 104,979

Market value - $3.9m

Benchmark - ICE BofAML US High Yield Constrained Index

Offering broad exposure across the USD-denominated high yield corporate bond market, this fund is comprised of mostly BB (48%) and B rated (37%) credit, with the majority of maturities falling between 3-5 (29%) and 5-7 years (26%). It has a gross expense ratio of 0.22%.