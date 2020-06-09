Sanlam brings global real estate fund to UK investors

The fund invests at least 75% of its NAV in global listed equities of issuers operating in the real estate sector

Sanlam UK has expanded its fund range available to UK investors with the addition of the Catalyst Global Real Estate fund, a Dublin-domiciled UCITS product.

The fund offers "diversified global listed real estate exposure across regions, countries, currencies and real estate sub-sectors" and seeks to provide investors with positive income and capital returns over the medium to long term.

Managed By Jamie Boyes and launched in 2007, the $310m fund, according to its most recent factsheet, must invest at least 75% of its net asset value (NAV) in "global listed equities of issuers operating in the real estate sector".

Up to 25% of the fund's NAV may be held in cash or fixed, 10% of which may also be invested in open-ended collective investment schemes, including UCITS.

To date, the fund has never held more than 5% in cash or fixed income and currently 95% of its NAV is invested in global listed real estate securities.

The fund will be available to investors with a management fee of 0.75% and ongoing charges figure of 0.97%.

Majority owned by Sanlam (69%), Catalyst Fund Managers and its team still retain "significant" equity ownership.

Tom Carroll, head of asset management at Sanlam, said: "Adding Catalyst to Sanlam's proposition marks yet another step forward for Sanlam's asset management arm in the UK as we expand the breadth of asset classes and strategies on offer to our clients.

"Today's announcement follows the recent addition of Sanlam's new fixed income team in April, bringing a range of top-performing funds to the group. This latest addition expands what we can offer investors in the alternatives space. It is an exciting development and there are more projects in the pipeline."

Michael Arbuthnot, CEO of Catalyst Fund Managers, added: "With valuations depressed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on markets and some direct property funds forced to gate due to a lack of liquidity, the diverse and liquid exposure to real estate offered by the Catalyst fund is something we believe UK investors are well placed to benefit from."