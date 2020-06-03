Update: AXA Framlington Monthly Income to compensate investors with bumper June dividend
Impact of Covid-19
The AXA Framlington Monthly Income fund will pay unitholders a dividend twice the size of its payout in the same month the previous year, as it looks to make up a shortfall of income when it failed to distribute cash in April.
AXA told Investment Week on Tuesday (9 June) its 'R' share class would issue a dividend for June of 1.20p per unit, almost double June 2019's 0.65p distribution. The move comes after it was revealed...
More on Funds
Back to Top