Man GLG launches long/short Japan equity fund

Man GLG has announced the launch of a Japanese equity alternative fund to be managed by Jeremy Reifer, supported by Tokyo-based analyst Joji Nakura.

The Man GLG Japan Equity Alternative fund will take a market-neutral, long-short investment approach, targeting multiple sectors in Japan, particularly across mid-cap stocks. It will hold about 75 positions at any time and look to a medium-term investment horizon.

Reifer joined the firm in 2016 to manage a Japan long-short book within the Man GLG European Long Short strategy and contributes over 15 years' of experience in Japanese equities, based in New York. He is supported by Nakura, who brings over five years' experience in trading and analysing Japanese equities.

Teun Johnston, CEO of Man GLG, said: "The Japanese market, which contains over 3,500 companies, offers a deep and liquid opportunity set for those investors who are willing to engage in deep fundamental work on investment opportunities, in our view.

"Jeremy has worked with us for a number of years and we believe he is one of the best-connected and knowledgeable hedge fund professionals operating in the Japanese market."

Reifer added: "Japan remains a relatively under-covered market and in recent years has seen reduced levels of crowding as foreign investors have pulled significant amounts of capital.

"We think this has created a fertile market of under-researched stocks, particularly in the mid-cap space, and provides a fantastic opportunity for fundamental, longer-term investors who focus on research to generate alpha."