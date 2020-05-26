Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020
New date set for 16 July
Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for our Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020 in categories including Campaign Innovation, Best Use of Social Media, Content Marketing Campaign of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.
The awards categories cover both marketing and proposition development, as well as direct and digital marketing and thought leadership.
They are designed to recognise and reward creativity and innovation within the sector.
Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing experts from across the industry and the winners will be announced during an online awards ceremony on Thursday 16 July.
Details on how to register for the live event will be announced in the coming weeks.
The finalists
Best Campaign Website
Allianz Global Investors
Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor
T. Rowe Price & 2112 Communications
Best Use of Data
Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor
PureGroup: SalesAI
Best Use of Social Media
The Scottish Investment Trust
Ascot Wealth Management
Fairway Group
Schroders
Best Website
Ninety One
Gresham House Asset Management
Robeco
Campaign Innovation
Octopus Investments
Aberdeen Standard Investments
The Scottish Investment Trust
St. James's Place
Schroders
Aviva Investors
Jupiter Asset Management
BNY Mellon Investment Management
T. Rowe Price
Vanguard V for Value
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Institutional
Unigestion
Aviva Investors
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Nucleus Financial
Charles Stanley
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
First State Investments
T. Rowe Price
Marketing Agency of the Year
ThinkEngine
Teamspirit
White Marble Marketing
M&C Saatchi
Marketing Team of the Year
Frostrow Distribution Team
Charles Stanley
Schroders Marketing Team
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Columbia Threadneedle Invesments - EMEA Marketing Team
Robeco
Most Innovative Events
Alquity Investment Management
T. Rowe Price
Morningstar UK
Bulletin PR
Invesco
Standard Life Aberdeen
Schroders
Open Innovation Award
SharingAlpha
Jupiter Asset Management
Fidelity International
PureGroup: SalesAI
Proposition Development - Asset Management
BNP Paribas Asset Management
First State Investments
Fidelity
Jupiter Asset Management
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Proposition Development - Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management
Ascot Wealth Management
Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd
FE Investments
Wimmer Family Office
Sparrows Capital
Ascencia Investment Management
Sponsorship of the Year
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Charles Stanley
The Tusk Conservation Awards in partnership with Ninety One
Standard Life Aberdeen
eToro
Thought Leadership Work - Institutional
BNP Paribas Securities Services
Morningstar UK
Truvalue Labs
BNP Paribas Asset Management
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Thought Leadership Work - Retail
EQ Investors
The Scottish Investment Trust
Nucleus Financial
Charles Stanley
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Marketer of the Year, Sales Professional of the Year and Marketing Team Leader categories to be announced soon.