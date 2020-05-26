Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020

This year's awards will take place online on 16 July

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for our Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020 in categories including Campaign Innovation, Best Use of Social Media, Content Marketing Campaign of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

The awards categories cover both marketing and proposition development, as well as direct and digital marketing and thought leadership.

They are designed to recognise and reward creativity and innovation within the sector.

Entries will be judged by a panel of marketing experts from across the industry and the winners will be announced during an online awards ceremony on Thursday 16 July.

Details on how to register for the live event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The finalists

Best Campaign Website

Allianz Global Investors

Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor

T. Rowe Price & 2112 Communications

Best Use of Data

Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor

PureGroup: SalesAI

Best Use of Social Media

The Scottish Investment Trust

Ascot Wealth Management

Fairway Group

Schroders

Best Website

Ninety One

Gresham House Asset Management

Robeco

Campaign Innovation

Octopus Investments

Aberdeen Standard Investments

The Scottish Investment Trust

St. James's Place

Schroders

Aviva Investors

Jupiter Asset Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management

T. Rowe Price

Vanguard V for Value

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Institutional

Unigestion

Aviva Investors

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Nucleus Financial

Charles Stanley

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

First State Investments

T. Rowe Price

Marketing Agency of the Year

ThinkEngine

Teamspirit

White Marble Marketing

M&C Saatchi

Marketing Team of the Year

Frostrow Distribution Team

Charles Stanley

Schroders Marketing Team

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Invesments - EMEA Marketing Team

Robeco

Most Innovative Events

Alquity Investment Management

T. Rowe Price

Morningstar UK

Bulletin PR

Invesco

Standard Life Aberdeen

Schroders

Open Innovation Award

SharingAlpha

Jupiter Asset Management

Fidelity International

PureGroup: SalesAI

Proposition Development - Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management

First State Investments

Fidelity

Jupiter Asset Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Proposition Development - Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management

Ascot Wealth Management

Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd

FE Investments

Wimmer Family Office

Sparrows Capital

Ascencia Investment Management

Sponsorship of the Year

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Charles Stanley

The Tusk Conservation Awards in partnership with Ninety One

Standard Life Aberdeen

eToro

Thought Leadership Work - Institutional

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Morningstar UK

Truvalue Labs

BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Thought Leadership Work - Retail

EQ Investors

The Scottish Investment Trust

Nucleus Financial

Charles Stanley

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Marketer of the Year, Sales Professional of the Year and Marketing Team Leader categories to be announced soon.