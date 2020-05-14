US hedge funds ready UCITS fund launches

Two US hedge funds will launch UCITS offerings in June

US investment firms Ionic Capital Management and R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management will each launch a UCITS fund in June, in partnership with Kepler Liquid Strategies, Investment Week understands.

The Ionic Relative Value Arbitrage strategy, which was launched in 2013, identifies and exploits relative value arbitrage opportunities across four main asset classes - convertible bonds, equities, credit/rates and volatility.

The Ionic strategy is currently the largest position held in the JPMorgan Multi-Manager Alternatives fund.

Ionic CM was founded in 2006 by former Highbridge Capital Management managers Bert Baum and Dan Stone. The strategy has returned 6.8% in the year-to-date, gross of fees. The seed terms are 0.5%, plus a 15% performance fee with a hurdle rate and high watermark.

Niederhoffer Smart Alpha is a short-term managed futures strategy develops trading signals to quantitatively exploit emotionally driven behavioural biases using momentum, contrarian and machine learning models.

The strategy trades liquid futures instruments across 17 major fixed income and foreign exchange markets, with an average holding period of one and a half days.

The offshore version of the strategy has returns 14% year-to-date, with annualised returns of 11% and 10% volatility with no correlation to bonds and negative correlation to equities.

R.G. Niederhoffer CM was launched by hedge fund manager Roy Niederhoffer in 1993. The seed terms on the fund are 0.7% plus a 20% performance fee with a high watermark.